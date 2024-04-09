Katherine Legge Running Indy 500 for Dale Coyne

Katherine Legge will attempt to qualify for this year’s running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge in the No. 51 car prepared by Dayle Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing.

The Honda-powered ride will be sponsored by beauty brand e.l.f. as Legge attempts to earn her way into the The Greatest Spectacle in Racing for the fourth time.

“I’m honored to be back at the ‘500’ to represent such a groundbreaking and historic effort put forward by e.l.f.,” Legge said. “e.l.f. is truly changing the face of motorsports by lifting women up and challenging norms. Janet Guthrie set the stage for this type of moment back in the ‘70s, and I’m honored to carry it forward with Dale Coyne Racing with RWR this year.”

Legge is no stranger to DCR, either. She drove for the team in 2007. “We’re pleased to welcome Katherine back to our team after all these years,” team owner Dale Coyne said. “She’s had a good career since she first drove for us in 2007, and we can’t wait to start working with her again for this year’s Indianapolis 500. We’re also excited to be part of this historic partnership with e.l.f. at the Indy 500. We look forward to working with them and making them proud in May.”

Legge made her first appearance in the Indianapolis 500 in 2012, the ninth woman to accomplish that feat. The driver from Great Britain is the only woman in the field for this year’s running of the 500 mile spectacle.

The 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is set for Sunday, May 26. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo.