PREMA Racing to Join INDYCAR in 2025

PREMA Racing, a globally renowned race team in the single-seater world, will join the NTT INDYCAR SERIES beginning in 2025, the organization announced April 9. The new team will feature two cars powered by Chevrolet and they already have their focus on the “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

“Today’s announcement marks a pivotal moment in the history of PREMA Racing,” PREMA Team Principal Rene Rosin said. “Making the step to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and competing in the world-famous Indianapolis 500 is a dream coming true for our family and everyone involved in our business. We have tremendous respect for INDYCAR, its unique challenges and sensational history, and we look forward to being part of it.”

The Italian race team was founded in 1983 and has been dedicated to developing young drivers around the world. Currently, nine drivers on the Formula 1 grid were associated with PREMA in their past and they are considered to be the premier development program for nearly every team on the circuit.

“PREMA Racing, with their global reach and extraordinary presence in open-wheel racing, will be a great addition to our growing and highly competitive paddock,” INDYCAR President Jay Frye said. “We look forward to seeing Rene and PREMA on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES grid in 2025.”

The team’s new state-of-the-art facility will be in Indiana and their presence will bolster the technological acumen across the sport, in addition to providing more opportunities for new drivers, engineers, and mechanics in the garage.

“This new chapter will also be beneficial for PREMA Racing and its people, producing amazing learning opportunities and know-how transfer,” Rene Rosin said. “We want to thank INDYCAR for the warm welcome and Chevrolet for supporting this project. We cannot wait to start operating in our new Indiana shop and get on track as soon as possible.”

Previously, PREMA has been involved in karting, the all-woman F1 Academy series, and every stage of the Formula 1 feeder series. They were also involved in the development of Indianapolis 500 winner Jacques Villeneuve, as well as other INDYCAR drivers such as Ryan Briscoe, Felix Rosenqvist, Marcus Armstrong, and Callum Ilott. PREMA has also fielded LMP2 cars in the FIA World Endurance Championship as recently as last year (pictured above).

Additional announcements regarding team rosters will be announced at a future date as drivers, sponsors, and other partners are yet to be determined, the team stated.