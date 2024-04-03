Here’s Who’s Performing & Appearing at Martinsville

Following a busy Easter weekend at Richmond Raceway, NASCAR remains in Virginia for another short-track event.

All three series are in action this weekend at Martinsville Speedway, as the coveted grandfather clock awaits the winners. The half-mile track serves as the third short track race for the NASCAR Cup Series in four weeks.

From hot dogs to pit road brawls, NASCAR’s oldest track on the schedule is never slim on action and fanfare. And with one team celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend, some big names will be at the track.

Grand Marshals: A pair of Hendrick Motorsports legends will serve as the grand marshals for the Cook Out 400 to celebrate the organization’s anniversary of four decades of racing.

Geoff Bodine will co-serve in the role. Bodine won the first race for Hendrick 40 years ago at Martinsville, a victory that team owner Rick Hendrick points to as one that saved the team.

Alongside him will be one of the most successful drivers at the Paperclip, Jeff Gordon. Gordon won at Martinsville nine times, tied for the third most in the track’s history. He also won his last race at the track in 2015.

Honorary Pace Car Driver: Rick Hendrick will pilot the pace car prior to the Cup event in celebration of HMS’ 40th anniversary. Hendrick is no stranger to success at Martinsville as a team owner, as his drivers have combined for an all-time leading 28 wins and 10,614 laps led.

Author’s Note: Due to knee surgery, Rick Hendrick will not drive the pace car.