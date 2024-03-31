Denny Hamlin Wins in Overtime Finish at Richmond

Denny Hamlin collected his fifth NASCAR Cup Series win at his hometown track, Richmond Raceway, on Sunday night (March 31) in a drama-filled overtime finish.

“This trophy needs to go to each one of these pit crew members,” he told FOX Sports.

Denny Hamlin credits his pit crew for making the win happen at Richmond.@ReganSmith | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/aaXhpee0NB — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 1, 2024

Hamlin collected his second points-paying victory of 2024 and the 53rd of his career.

“He [Hamlin] jumped the start and then just used me up in turn one,” Martin Truex Jr., who fell back to fourth from second after the final restart, told FOX Sports.

Everything unraveled late for Martin Truex Jr. in Richmond.@JamieLittleTV | https://t.co/XUF5a2ZHos pic.twitter.com/FKBXLSmL0I — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 1, 2024 NASCAR stated that the restart was not under review.



Truex also expressed frustration with how Kyle Larson raced him in the final two laps.

Short-track drama on a Sunday! pic.twitter.com/PtRE0YgMgh — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 1, 2024 “I hope [Truex] doesn’t have any hard feelings towards me because I definitely don’t towards him,” Larson told FOX Sports.

Joey Logano finished second ahead of Larson in third and Truex in fourth. Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher and Josh Berry rounded out the top 10 in fifth through 10th, respectively.

Stage one began with NASCAR informing all teams to begin on wet weather Goodyear tires. After 30 laps, the track was deemed dry enough to incorporate a competition caution on lap 30 to move from wet weather to slick tires.

The stage entertained with side-by-side racing between pole winner Larson and Wallace. The stage ended under caution after a bump from Berry spun Daniel Suarez.

These things happen on short tracks. 😬 pic.twitter.com/sc7wuSTIig — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 1, 2024

Larson won the stage over Wallace. Alex Bowman, Truex, Logano, Todd Gilliland, Elliott, Ross Chastain, Berry and Ryan Preece completed the top 10 from second through 10th, respectively.

Stage two saw various strategies emerge with teams choosing between one or two trips to pit road for tires. Among those two strategies, Larson looked to lead the one-stop cars, while Truex was top among the two-stop cars. The two-stop strategy wound up being the better choice following a caution for contact with the outside wall by Kyle Busch.

An issue for @KyleBusch brings out the yellow midway through Stage 2. pic.twitter.com/CrmhsEgAgL — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 1, 2024

Truex maintained a gap over Berry to win his 63rd stage win, the most of all drivers. Logano, Larson, Hamlin, Bell, Buescher, Wallace, Byron and Tyler Reddick collected the remaining stage points from third through 10th, respectively.

Next Sunday (April 7), the Cup Series continues short track racing at Martinsville Speedway with the Cook Out 400. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. E.T. on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM.