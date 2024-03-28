The NASCAR Cup Series race this past weekend at Circuit of The Americas wasn’t quite what we remembered from the first race here — or the NASCAR Xfinity Series race the day before — and definitely not the week prior at Bristol Motor Speedway. With no cautions during the race other than the stage breaks, the strategy was pretty much predetermined with fuel outlasting tires for the most part.

On Tuesday (March 26), Richard Petty posted a video on Instagram with cousin and crew chief Dale Inman, who feels they should get rid of stage breaks and points all together.

So we got to thinking, should we heed the decree of The King? Is it time to put the brakes on breaks and stage points all together? This week Wyatt Watson and Joy Tomlinson break it down in 2-Headed Monster.

Stage Breaks Have Got to Go

Since the inception of stage breaks in 2017, I have despised throwing a ‘fun’ caution to build up entertainment for a race, and I’m glad The King agrees that the practice stages and stage points should be eliminated altogether.

However, I’m just as opposed to throwing the once reviled ‘phantom caution’ as I am awarding stage points in the middle of races. Stage points are a unique way to reward drivers for their performance during the middle of the race much like awarding bonus points for leading a lap or leading the most laps previously. I wouldn’t mind if NASCAR changes back to a more traditional points format of rewarding points just at the end, but I would prefer to keep stage points as they are and just eliminate the playoffs entirely.

The biggest issue with stage cautions is that it interrupts the natural flow of the race in order to just build up artificial drama and entertainment for each and every race. Although last year’s Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course race had only one caution for incident, the greatest part about it was seeing the likes of Michael McDowell, Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez amongst others play strategy and made every green flag cycle important for the overall race.

As we saw at last year’s race at Circuit of the Americas, chaos can still take place without the implementation of stage cautions. Last year’s race quadrupled the amount of cautions we saw last Sunday (March 24), and each of those cautions were due to either reasonable debris or for incident.

Although different restart procedures were used this year compared to last year. NASCAR implemented a new restart zone that allowed the first few rows to pull away and spread the field out more, which allowed the cars to carry more speed into the chaotic first corner.

Imagine watching William Byron and Christopher Bell battle with their strategies without a caution to pause the action. I would appreciate watching the battle both on track and on pit road without an unnecessary pause in the action.

It disheartened me to see NASCAR go back to throwing stage cautions last season at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, after just one not-so-great race at Watkins Glen International. The cars’ inability to pass thanks to the lack of horsepower and the aero effects of the Next Gen car are more to blame rather than the cadence of race breaks.

Stage cautions should have never returned for road courses just because of that race.

The biggest reservation on stage cautions is that other forms of motorsports don’t need to have stage cautions to attract an audience or make the race entertaining. The NTT IndyCar Series, Formula 1, Formula E, World Endurance Championship, IMSA and others don’t have stage cautions in their racing series and put on entertaining products to an effective degree.

The only time NASCAR should display a competition caution is for drivers to make adjustments following a significant change to the track, such as when rain washes all the rubber from the weekend away. The other would be if there is perpetual unsafe conditions during the race that needs a caution to help monitor and control the situation. NASCAR took this step during the 2008 Brickyard 400 when the tire fall off and the speeds of the cars made it too dangerous to run the race at a normal pace.

Suffice it to say, unnecessary yellows degrade the purity of the on-track product, and it is my hope that NASCAR will make a change for the better and stop interrupting the natural flow of the race as Richard Petty and Dale Inman suggested.

Hopefully that day comes sooner rather than later. – Wyatt Watson

Give Me a Break — Stages Set the Tone for the Race

With all due respect to The King, the breaks and points after stages should remain at every track on the NASCAR schedule — except for stage breaks at road courses.

I mean, this is the seventh season that stages and stage cautions have been used. Let’s face it, it’s likely not going away anytime soon, especially since last year when NASCAR added the breaks back for the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. Womp Womp, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and Watkins Glen International races only had one caution.

Who cares? Road courses should test drivers’ skills. At Circuit of the Americas on Sunday (March 24) there was just the cautions for the stage breaks, so what difference did they even make in the final stage? Isn’t this the same series that fans would start bemoaning because of how strung out the field would get during a long, uninterrupted green flag run?

However, when it comes to the ovals, the stage breaks are absolutely needed.

For one, the broadcasting partners could use an extra break, not just so they can show ads, but also so they can take a breather from what happened and break down what happened in each stage. Drivers also could use this yellow period to reset their minds from any frustrating issues that occurred during the stage, like a slow pit stop, or contact or damage from another car. It also provides a strategy reset at a known point if a team has an unscheduled pit stop or a harmless spin.

Also, at certain racetracks, the closing laps can be exciting for both viewers and drivers as they battle for every stage point that they can get. If the season doesn’t have 16 winners, those points will be important later on near the end of the regular season. They also could be important in the playoffs, as Martin Truex Jr. will tell you about his run last fall.

And who doesn’t love watching cars gear up on a restart?

This is especially true after stage two when the intensity ramps up and drivers vie for the best spot. Getting out in first place gives the car clean air and allows them to control the pace of the race. If we didn’t have the cautions for stages, we wouldn’t have the opportunity to see these tight battles unless a caution for incident came out.

Now, this is just a theory, but I think the stage breaks might help NASCAR keep track of who earned a certain amount of stage points. If there’s a close fight for third place between three cars and they all have a photo finish at the line (like what happened at Atlanta Motor Speedway), officials can use the break to review the results so they can correctly award the points to each driver.

Finally, they just help make a boring race less boring. Martinsville Speedway in April 2022, in which Chase Elliott and William Byron led the majority of the laps, comes to mind.

Please, NASCAR, don’t get rid of the stage cautions — unless you remove them from the road course events. – Joy Tomlinson