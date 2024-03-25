Ty Dillon Running 5 Cup Races for Kaulig

Ty Dillon is back in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving five races for Kaulig Racing this season, Kaulig announced March 30.

Dillon returns starting at Richmond Raceway this weekend, driving the No. 16.

In addition to Richmond, Dillon will be in the car at Texas Motor Speedway (April 14), New Hampshire Motor Speedway (June 23), the second race at Richmond (Aug. 11) and Kansas Speedway (Sept. 29).

We’re excited to have @tydillon behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevy for five races in 2024, starting this weekend at @RichmondRaceway!#NASCAR | #CupSeries pic.twitter.com/88xGxdFKoo — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) March 25, 2024

“I’m excited to be back in the NASCAR Cup Series with Kaulig Racing,” Dillon said in a team release. “This is the highest level of our sport and allows me to go out and prove what I can do with great leaders in Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice, Travis Mack and the entire team. Kaulig Racing gives me the best opportunity to showcase what I can do on the track.”

Dillon is currently competing full time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for Rackley WAR, but is no stranger to competition at NASCAR’s highest level. He was full time with the series from 2017-2020, and again in 2021-2022, with over 200 career starts to his name.

In five Truck starts so far in 2024, he has a best finish of 11th at Circuit of the Americas. He also drove the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at COTA for JD Motorsports.

As for Kaulig, it continues to fill out its schedule for the No. 16, with Dillon joining Derek Kraus, AJ Allmendinger, Josh Williams and Shane van Gisbergen on the team’s schedule.

“We’re excited to have Ty Dillon compete for Kaulig Racing this season in the NASCAR Cup Series,” Chris Rice, team president, added. “With our continued success in the sport and support from Richard Childress Racing, it made perfect sense to lean on a veteran driver to help pilot the No. 16.”