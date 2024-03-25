Podcast: Play in new window | Download
As William Byron sailed away with the win at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday (March 24), his NASCAR Cup Series competitors, Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs, duked it out behind him in the closing laps.
Adam Cheek returns to host the podcast, and he and Vito Pugliese discuss whether Gibbs should’ve given way to Bell in the interest of a Joe Gibbs Racing victory, if Ford should be in full panic mode and more.
Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of VCU, he covered sports there and later spent a year and a half as a sports host on 910 the Fan in Richmond, VA. He's freelanced for Richmond Magazine and the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and also hosts the "Adam Cheek's Sports Week" podcast. Adam has followed racing since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.
Ty Gibbs is my least favorite drive in NASCAR. Despite that, there’s no way he should have moved for Bell even though Bell was faster. If Gibbs was a lap down it would be a completely different story. Of course, I’m ignoring the fact that Gibbs could have let a teammate get a chance to win. I really dislike any blatant moves to give a teammate an advantage at any time or any place.
I think Little Gibbs ran out of tires. Different drivers will make a difference in tire life.
The bigger question is Alex Bowman should of did more defending to help his teammate win the race. Alex just moved over and let the JGR cars go after Byron.