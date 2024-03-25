As William Byron sailed away with the win at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday (March 24), his NASCAR Cup Series competitors, Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs, duked it out behind him in the closing laps.

Adam Cheek returns to host the podcast, and he and Vito Pugliese discuss whether Gibbs should’ve given way to Bell in the interest of a Joe Gibbs Racing victory, if Ford should be in full panic mode and more.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday throughout the year.