Justin Haley Disqualified From 17th-Place Finish at COTA

AUSTIN, Texas — Justin Haley crossed the finish line for Sunday’s (March 24) EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in 17th-place.
But he was later disqualified for section 14.11.2 of the NASCAR rulebook, as his No. 51 Rick Ware Racing car failed to meet the minimum-weight requirements in post-race inspection.
Haley will instead be credited with a 39th-place finish in the 39-car field and one point, a 19-point drop from the 20 points he initially earned by finishing 17th. Everyone that finished behind him will gain one point and one finishing position.
Prior to his disqualification, Frontstretch caught up with Haley to discuss the top-20 result.
“I thought the car was very competitive today,” Haley told Frontstretch. “We had a slow last pit stop, and then we had to save some fuel. We just didn’t get enough fuel into it. So overall good day. Some things to clean up.
“I’m kind of liking the positive momentum here we have, I feel like we had a top-10 car.”
Unfortunately for him, that positive momentum just came to a screeching halt, as he leaves COTA 31st in the point standings following the disqualification.
Haley gets disqualified but Byron keeps his win despite destroying his tires doing his burnout against the wall. That has Chad Knaus written all over it. Check the team radio transmissions!
Byron won the race, winners do burnouts. Did you want a Toyota to win !
Burnouts are a childish waste of time but the tires on a winning Mr. H car shouldn’t be destroyed. How can the “inspectors” evaluate whether Knaus didn’t alter the tire? At least he didn’t back it into a wall.