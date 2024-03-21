The NASCAR Cup Series race featured a wild race with tires becoming the key commodity at Bristol Motor Speedway. The strategy brought out who could manage tires, with most worn out 50 laps in a run.

Why was Goodyear bringing a softer tire a good thing for everyone and that it’s the farthest thing from the race being manipulated?

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel.