The NASCAR Cup Series race featured a wild race with tires becoming the key commodity at Bristol Motor Speedway. The strategy brought out who could manage tires, with most worn out 50 laps in a run.
Why was Goodyear bringing a softer tire a good thing for everyone and that it’s the farthest thing from the race being manipulated?
Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel.
About the author
Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. A graduate of Cedarville University in December 2019, Jared has been a NASCAR fan since 2006. Jared has worked with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette since 2023.
There has been way too much said about this topic based on speculation and no facts. Goodyear doesn’t know why it happened, yet, but will, and every person with zero knowledge of molded rubber processing is proposing changes to fix something…just listen to a day’s worth of XM Channel 90 or Denny or Dale Jr.
Goodyear does nothing without the consent of Nascar. Tires from the fall wore out like the those made in the spring. Sure as (heck) there wasn’t more horsepower added. Which kind of points toward the track changing or the environment changing….assuming, of course, that the information on the fall build tires is correct.
Tire engineering is best left to tire engineers.