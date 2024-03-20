On this week’s Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Caleb Barnes are joined by Frontstretch teammate Chase Folsom to discuss the tire problems that made the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway a great race.

The quartet dive into what they think was the root of the tire problems and why teams were so unprepared for it. They also ponder why 12% of fans voted “No” in Jeff Gluck of The Athletic‘s “Was It a Good Race Poll?”

They also get into why Nick Sanchez keeps getting into feuds with the veterans of the Craftsman Truck Series after this past week’s post-race altercation with Stewart Friesen.

Finally, the guys do their own March-Madness-style bracket challenge, voting on what the best races in NASCAR history are.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.