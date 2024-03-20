Race Weekend Central
Happy Hour: How Can You Hate That Race at Bristol?

Trey Lyle, Caleb Barnes, Michael Massie and Chase Folsom

On this week’s Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Caleb Barnes are joined by Frontstretch teammate Chase Folsom to discuss the tire problems that made the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway a great race.

The quartet dive into what they think was the root of the tire problems and why teams were so unprepared for it. They also ponder why 12% of fans voted “No” in Jeff Gluck of The Athletic‘s “Was It a Good Race Poll?”

They also get into why Nick Sanchez keeps getting into feuds with the veterans of the Craftsman Truck Series after this past week’s post-race altercation with Stewart Friesen.

Finally, the guys do their own March-Madness-style bracket challenge, voting on what the best races in NASCAR history are.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

Michael Massie is a writer for Frontstretch. Massie, a Richmond, Va. native, has been a NASCAR superfan since childhood, when he frequented races at Richmond International Raceway. Massie is a lover of short track racing and travels around to the ones in his region. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies.

Chase began working with Frontstretch in the spring of 2023 as a news writer, while also helping fill in for other columns as needed. Chase is now the main writer and reporter for Frontstretch.com's CARS Tour coverage, a role which began late in 2023.  Aside from racing, some of Chase's other hobbies include time in the outdoors hunting and fishing, and keeping up with all things Philadelphia sports related.

DoninAjax

It seems 12% of fans know a real “race” when they see it and Brian’s product isn’t it!

Shayne

I suppose some thought the 2008 race at Indy was a good one. I don’t need Jeff Gluck or any of the ÑASCAR controlled media telling me what happened at Bristol.

