Ryan Blaney Wins Cup Series Pole at Bristol

Ryan Blaney captured his first NASCAR Cup Series pole of 2024 at Bristol Motor Speedway with a speed of 124.954 mph. This was his first pole at Bristol and his 10th career pole in NASCAR’s top series. Blaney also captured his first pole since 2022 at Richmond Raceway.

Blaney outpaced rookie for Stewart-Haas Racing Josh Berry who clocked at lap of 124.792 mph. This is Berry’s career best start in the Cup Series.

Denny Hamlin qualified third, fastest of the Toyota drivers, and Blaney’s Team Penske teammate Joey Logano qualified fourth. Chase Elliott, the fastest of the Chevrolets, completed the top five.

Chase Briscoe, Michael McDowell, William Byron, Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson rounded out the top 10.

Drivers had to overcome loose conditions with the chemical compound on the bottom of the track wearing out over the course of the session. Notable drivers to have slow times from getting loose and out of the groove were Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez and Carson Hocevar.

Only the 36 chartered entries qualified for the race. Therefore, all 36 will race on Sunday (March 17).

The Cup Series will kick off the first of two races at Bristol on Sunday, March 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Television coverage is provided by FOX.