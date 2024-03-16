Presley Sorah Making ARCA East Debut at Five Flags

Presley Sorah will make his ARCA Menards Series East debut at Five Flags Speedway, he announced on March 16.

Sorah will pilot the No. 12 Fast Track Racing Toyota with Chris Vanscoy serving as his crew chief. Sorah will drive the same racecar that Stephanie Moyer piloted to a 10th-place finish in the 2023 national series season finale at Toledo Speedway.

Otwells Extreme Motorsports, a company from Pensacola, Fla., will be the primary sponsor for Sorah’s debut. Tatanka Sauce, Layin Coin Podcast, Running’s Racing Designs, B Blaze Vintage, CF MOTO and Bad Boy Mowers will also back the 20-year-old.

“I’m keeping my expectations pretty moderate for next weekend, especially with it being my first career ARCA start,” Sorah told Frontstretch. “There’s going to be a learning curve and it’s not something I’m going to be able to immediately dive head first in and see success. Baby steps, everything is a part of the process. It will be a great opportunity for me to learn. I’m excited beyond belief. This is something I’ve worked towards my entire life.

“This will be a neat crossover, as I compete under the Fast Track banner in all of my sim racing competitions, and I spotted for them three times last year.”

The Fast Track No. 12 entry finished eighth in the 2023 East owner standings. The organization is fielding Michael Maples and Zachary Tinkle full time in the series in 2024.

Sorah is another driver who has turned success on iRacing into competing in a NASCAR-owned series. He won the championship in the fifth season of Monday Night Racing Pro Series on iRacing. In January, he tested for Wayne Peterson Motorsports in the ARCA preseason test at Daytona International Speedway.

Sorah also hopes to contest the full eight-race East season.

“I don’t have anything else completely locked in, but I have the opportunity to do the full season of East split across a couple different teams,” he added. “Lots of factors go into it, especially the amount of sponsor money I have to allocate to each race. I’m working hard on the funding and I’m hoping to get several more under my belt this year.”

Sorah will join the field for the East season opener at Five Flags on Saturday, March 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET with live coverage provided by FloRacing.