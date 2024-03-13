Kamui Kobayashi Running COTA for 23XI

Kamui Kobayashi is returning to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series for 23XI Racing at Circuit of the Americas, the team announced Wednesday (March 13).

It’ll be his first start of the season.

Kobayashi ran one Cup race in 2023 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. He finished 33rd.

He drove full time in Formula 1 from 2010-2012 and part time in 2014, earning one podium at Suzuka Circuitland in 2012.

Kobayashi also competed in several IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship events, winning back-to-back Rolex 24 races.

The race at COTA airs Sunday, March 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.