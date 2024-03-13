Kamui Kobayashi Running COTA for 23XI

Kamui Kobayashi is returning to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series for 23XI Racing at Circuit of the Americas, the team announced Wednesday (March 13).
It’ll be his first start of the season.
Kobayashi ran one Cup race in 2023 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. He finished 33rd.
He drove full time in Formula 1 from 2010-2012 and part time in 2014, earning one podium at Suzuka Circuitland in 2012.
Kobayashi also competed in several IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship events, winning back-to-back Rolex 24 races.
The race at COTA airs Sunday, March 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.
About the author
Joy joined Frontstretch in 2019 as a NASCAR DraftKings writer, expanding to news and iRacing coverage in 2020. She's currently an assistant editor and involved with photos, social media and news editing. A California native, Joy was raised watching motorsports and started watching NASCAR extensively in 2001. She earned her B.A. degree in Liberal Studies at California State University Bakersfield in 2010.
Good for him I hope he’s doing well with 23xi
Why ! He must be bringing money to the table, only reason for him to have a ride.