Costner-Weaver Plans Full-Time ARCA East Run for No. 93

Costner-Weaver Motorsports will field the No. 93 full time in the ARCA Menards Series East, team owner Caleb Costner confirmed to Frontstretch.

It’ll be the second full-time entry for the team. DL Wilson will contest the full East season in the No. 39.

“We’re going to take two cars,” he said. “Here’s the deal: five of the eight races that I’ll be at are national and East combined. So we already would have been there. So since we’re taking DL, we’re going to take a second car. Technically, I look to be in the seat for up to those three. The No. 93 for sure will be there.

“Now for Flat Rock Speedway, I know my daughter’s birthday party will be that day so I’m probably going to put somebody behind the seat that day. That’s a little more into the specifics of what we’re looking at doing. For me, it’s a business move. The No. 93 is going to pay out in owner’s points.”

Wilson was slated to run full time in the East in 2023 before an injury at Phoenix Raceway sidelined him for much of the season.

“Hopefully we can have DL have a great run at Five Flags Speedway,” Costner continued. “As far as him, we’re going to go full out with him and his effort in the East series. Hopefully, we both have really good runs when the East and national combine but that’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

Wilson is an experienced driver with 43 combined starts across the three ARCA series. He finished sixth in the 2021 ARCA Menards Series points and his goal for the ’24 East season is a top five in points.

“That’s realistic,” Costner added. “Yeah, I would love to see him do that. We’re taking him a fully-prepared car every time he goes.”

Five of the eight East races, as Costner noted, are combination races with the national series. For those five, Costner has high hopes for both entries.

“100% we’re going to take intentions of taking two cars that are quality to go run,” he continued. “I don’t see why we shouldn’t be able to contend for at least top 10s. For sure we’re shooting for top 10s, we’re hoping for top fives also.”

In his first full-time season in ARCA, Costner currently is 32nd in points after the first two races.

The East field will take to the racetrack for its season opener at Five Flags on Saturday, March 23. The 150-lap race will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET with live coverage provided by FloRacing.