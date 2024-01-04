Caleb Costner Running Full ARCA Season, DL Wilson Driving in East

Caleb Costner will expand his ARCA Menards Series schedule to the full circuit in 2024 with Costner Weaver Motorsports, the team announced Jan. 4.

Additionally, DL Wilson will drive for the organization in the entire ARCA Menards Series East season.

Costner will continue to drive the No. 93, while Wilson will pilot the No. 39.

Lickety Lews and Innovative Tiny House will sponsor the effort.

“As a kid, all I ever dreamed of was becoming a full-time race car driver,” Costner said in a team release. “But at 18 years old, I gave up on that dream of racing full time to pursue a more stable and consistent career path. Who would have thought at 30 years old, that suppressed dream would be fulfilled, and I would finally get that opportunity? To say this season will be a dream come true is putting it lightly. I’ve never been more determined and focused for this moment.”

Darrell Phillips has been named Costner’s crew chief.

Costner competed in five ARCA races in 2023, earning a best finish of 13th at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Wilson was originally scheduled to contest the full East schedule in 2023 before an injury at Phoenix Raceway in the main series/ARCA Menards Series West combination event. He ended up making three main-series starts in 2023 for Ed Thompson Racing and has 33 total appearances since 2018. He’s also driven seven East races since 2020.