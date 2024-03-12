Connor Zilisch Running Xfinity Races for JRM

Connor Zilisch has received the nod from JR Motorsports to pilot the No. 88 Chevrolet in four races this season in the Xfinity Series, beginning Sept. 14 at Watkins Glen International, JRM announced March 12.

Zilisch will attempt to qualify for his series debut after turning 18 on July 22.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Connor into the JR Motorsports family and to give him an opportunity behind the wheel of our No. 88 Chevrolet,” JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller said in a team release. “Connor is an extremely talented young man and we can’t wait to see what he can do when he gets to the track with us at Watkins Glen.”

The 17-year-old will also compete at Kansas Speedway (Sept. 28), Homestead-Miami Speedway (Oct. 26) and in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 9).

“It’s a dream come true to have the opportunity to race in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports for select races this year,” Zilisch said. “I have a lot to learn considering that I’ve never raced on any big tracks previously, but there’s no better team to learn with than JRM. I can’t thank everyone at Chevrolet, Silver Hare Racing, and Trackhouse Racing for helping me get to this point, and continuing to support me into my future. I look forward to giving my all and making the most of this opportunity.”

Zilisch signed with Trackhouse Racing for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, which was announced Jan. 11. A ride with JRM marks the first piece of that puzzle announced, as Trackhouse does not currently field rides in the Xfinity, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series outside of partnerships with other teams.

He was part of the winning team in the 2024 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona and has won multiple U.S. national karting championships. Zilisch also made his ARCA debut at Watkins Glen with Pinnacle Racing Group and finished the race where he began it, in second.

Zilisch is the third driver to be announced to the No. 88 for 2024, all via debuts. Carson Kvapil and Bubba Pollard will also drive the car this year.