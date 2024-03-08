Carlos Sainz Out of Saudi Arabian GP, Oliver Bearman Making F1 Debut

Update (10:20 a.m. ET): Ferrari provided an update on Carlos Sainz shortly following Bearman finishing 10th in the last free practice session before qualifying:

Update on @Carlossainz55:



Carlos is out of surgery. Everything went well and he is now resting at the hospital. We're sending him our full support for a quick recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/m3ZoXXzBPQ — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) March 8, 2024

Original story as follows: Carlos Sainz will not partake in the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after being diagnosed with appendicitis, the team announced Friday.

Ferrari reserve driver Oliver Bearman will be making his F1 debut this weekend while subbing in for Sainz. Bearman, in his second season of F2 with Prema Racing, will take no further part in the weekend’s F2 schedule as a result of this development.

Oliver Bearman is set to make his F1 debut stepping in for Carlos Sainz.



Carlos has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery.



Get well soon Carlos 🙏#F1 #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/STXRHNgTDu — Formula 1 (@F1) March 8, 2024

Sainz had noted earlier in the weekend that he was feeling unwell and took to Twitter late Thursday evening to share that he was working to recover from a sickness that “kept [him] in bed the last 24 hours.” Ferrari’s statement said that Sainz will require surgery. No statement was given on his expected recovery time.

Bearman currently sits 19th in F2 standings, and finished last season sixth in the championship, collecting four wins and six podiums across 26 races. Sainz, entering his final season with Ferrari, opened the year with a third-place finish in last week’s Bahrain Grand Prix.