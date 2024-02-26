Entry List: 2024 The LiUNA!

The entry list for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ third race of the 2024 season, features 38 cars for 38 positions.

There will be no drivers failing to qualify as a result, barring any entry list changes.

Aric Almirola will race the No. 19 for Joe Gibbs Racing, his first race of the season. Almirola was initially announced for the No. 20 in 2024 in a split schedule with John Hunter Nemechek.

Corey Heim will run the No. 26 for Sam Hunt Racing, his first Xfinity race of the year.

The No. 32 for Jordan Anderson Racing is entered in the event, but no driver has been announced. Team owner Jordan Anderson drove it in the first two races of the year.

The No. 36 for DGM Racing was initially entered but has since withdrawn.

The Xfinity race at Las Vegas will be held Saturday, March 2 at 3 p.m. ET. The race can be seen on FOX Sports 1.