Christopher Bell Running Vegas Truck Race for TRICON

Christopher Bell will return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with TRICON Garage at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, TRICON announced Feb. 26.
Bell will drive the No. 1, which has been piloted by Toni Breidinger and Colby Howard so far this season.
Mobil 1 will sponsor the effort.
“It’s always really fun to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and I’m very excited to race with Mobil 1 under the lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway,” Bell said in a team release. “I really appreciate Toyota, TRD, TRICON and Mobil 1 for the opportunity, I’ve come close to the win at Vegas before in Trucks and would love to make it happen this time.”
The full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver made two Truck starts in 2023 for Hattori Racing Enterprises, scoring a fourth-place result at Pocono Raceway.
He has seven wins in 56 career series starts, the last coming during a five-victory 2017 that culminated in the series championship.
With two Cup races in the 2024 season so far, Bell has a third-place finish in the Daytona 500.
About the author
Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years. At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
I didn’t know that Christopher bell is going to race in the truck race at Las Vegas for a Friday night race.