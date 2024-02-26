Christopher Bell Running Vegas Truck Race for TRICON

Christopher Bell will return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with TRICON Garage at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, TRICON announced Feb. 26.

Bell will drive the No. 1, which has been piloted by Toni Breidinger and Colby Howard so far this season.

Mobil 1 will sponsor the effort.

“It’s always really fun to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and I’m very excited to race with Mobil 1 under the lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway,” Bell said in a team release. “I really appreciate Toyota, TRD, TRICON and Mobil 1 for the opportunity, I’ve come close to the win at Vegas before in Trucks and would love to make it happen this time.”

The full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver made two Truck starts in 2023 for Hattori Racing Enterprises, scoring a fourth-place result at Pocono Raceway.

He has seven wins in 56 career series starts, the last coming during a five-victory 2017 that culminated in the series championship.

With two Cup races in the 2024 season so far, Bell has a third-place finish in the Daytona 500.