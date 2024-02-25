Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Daniel Suarez, Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney crossed the finish line three-wide on the final lap at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday (Feb. 25) in a photo finish.
What else would Adam Cheek and Wyatt Watson break down on this week’s edition of the podcast? The duo discuss the racing at Atlanta, the finish bound to go down in history and Suarez’s seat-securing win at the track now in its third year of reconfiguration.
