Denny Hamlin might’ve taken home the win in the NASCAR Cup Series’ 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, but it was the scheduling switch to run the race Saturday (Feb. 3) that became the biggest story of the weekend.

Adam Cheek and Bryan Nolen break down their thoughts on the racing itself, how the schedule change impacted the turnout and what they saw from the NASCAR Mexico Series double-featuring with the Cup drivers.

