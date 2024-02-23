KBM Suing Rev For Alleged Outstanding Payment

Kyle Busch Motorsports is suing Rev Racing, WSOC reports.

According to WSOC, KBM, which formerly operated in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, says Rev owes it $325,000 and is suing for breach of contract.

KBM operated Rev’s Truck team in 2023, with Nick Sanchez its driver. KBM says Rev missed multiple payments regarding that arrangement, according to WSOC.

For the 2024 season, KBM sold its assets to Spire Motorsports, with Rev and Sanchez moving to the Spire program as well.

Sanchez won the season-opening Truck race at Daytona International Speedway last weekend.

A spokesperson for Rev told WSOC it is working on settling the lawsuit.