Entry List: 2024 Daytona ARCA 200

The ARCA Menards Series returns to the track for the 2024 season with the Daytona ARCA 200 at Daytona International Speedway.

There are 50 cars entered for the 40-car field, barring any entry list changes.

Willie Mullins and Dale Quarterley return with their self-owned part-time entries, the Nos. 3 and 4, for Daytona.

Lavar Scott is one of the series’ new full-time competitors in 2024, driving the No. 6 for Rev Racing. He ran the full ARCA Menards Series East schedule in the car in 2023.

Eric Caudell and Sean Corr, longtime part-time ARCA competitors who often drive Daytona, are back again in their own Nos. 7 and 8.

The usual Fast Track Racing squad includes the Nos. 10, 11 and 12 with Ed Pompa, Bryce Haugeberg and Ryan Roulette. Takuma Koga, a full-time competitor in the ARCA Menards Series West over the past few years, will drive Fast Track’s No. 01.

Armani Williams and MBM Motorsports are entered in the No. 13, marking a rare move into ARCA for the longtime NASCAR Xfinity Series organization.

Kris Wright is another addition to the full-time crowd, driving the No. 15 for Venturini Motorsports, as is Amber Balcaen and Toni Breidinger in Venturini’s Nos. 22 and 25, respectively. A fourth Venturini car, the No. 20, will be driven by Jake Finch, and a fifth, the No. 55, has Gus Dean.

Marco Andretti and Shane van Gisbergen are high-profile debuting drivers in the field, driving the Nos. 17 and 28 for Cook Racing Technologies and Pinnacle Racing Group, respectively.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 will be split by Tanner Gray and William Sawalich in 2024, with Gray driving the car at Daytona.

The family-owned No. 27, driven by Tim Richmond, is back.

Justin Bonsignore, a standout on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, will drive the No. 30 for Rette Jones Racing.

Mitch Gibson will make his series debut in Rise Motorsports’ No. 31, while Isaac Johnson enters a second Greg Van Alst-owned car, the No. 34.

Another family-owned team, this time Ryan Huff‘s No. 36, will make an appearance.

Thomas Annunziata and Becca Monopoli will pilot the Nos. 44 and 47 for Jeff McClure and Denise Mixon, respectively.

Brother-in-Law Racing’s pair of entries are back again with the same drivers, Hunter Deshautelle and Bryan Dauzat, as last year.

John Aramendia and Gil Linster will make their series debuts via the Nos. 63 and 68 for Spraker Racing and Kimmel Racing, while Steve Lewis returns in his own No. 62.

Alex Clubb‘s team expands to two entries, with Clubb’s No. 03 joined by Cody Dennison in the No. 86.

Another new team, the No. 88, will be driven by co-owner AJ Moyer.

Caleb Costner and Michael Maples kick off their full-time efforts in the Nos. 93 and 99.

Brayton Laster is entered in the No. 95, fielded by TC Motorsports.

Full-time ARCA East competitor Dale Shearer will also drive the superspeedways this year, running his No. 98.

Patrick Emerling will be in his own No. 08, and Jeff Scofield will debut in the No. 07.

After not appearing in the series in 2023, Con Nicolopoulos returns in Wayne Peterson Racing’s No. 06, while Tommy O’Leary will drive WPR’s No. 0.

Young’s Motorsports is fielding an entry for Leland Honeyman, who will drive the team’s No. 42 full time in the Xfinity Series this year.

The ARCA Daytona 200 will be contested on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 1:30 p.m. ET. FOX Sports 1 will broadcast the event.