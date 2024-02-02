Riley Herbst Running Daytona 500, Other Races for Ware

Riley Herbst will drive the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing in the Daytona 500, RWR announced Feb. 2.

It’s the first of multiple events Herbst will drive for RWR in 2024 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Monster Energy will sponsor the effort.

Herbst’s other starts with the team were not revealed.

“Riley continues to impress as a driver,” Rick Ware said in a team release. “He showcased what we could do together by securing a top 10 in his first Cup Series start in last year’s Daytona 500, so we look forward to using that as our benchmark when we return to do it again in a few weeks.

“Additionally, to partner with a global brand like Monster Energy is something I take very seriously for RWR as a company. Monster’s commitment to motorsports is something I respect and value, and I’m proud to have the opportunity to work together with Riley and the Monster brand throughout 2024.”

Herbst’s part-time Cup schedule coincides with another full-time season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Stewart-Haas Racing in its No. 98.

“I’m excited to be back at the Daytona 500 with Monster Energy and Rick Ware Racing,” Herbst said. “Competing in last year’s race was a dream come true. We ran a smart race and came out of it with a top 10. I definitely learned a lot. Track time and experience are key, especially at a place like Daytona. Learning the nuances of the draft, when to ride and when to make a move, only happen when you’re in the seat. I’m really looking forward to applying everything I learned last year to this year’s race.”

In 2023, Herbst snagged two top 10s in four Cup starts, all on superspeedways, with a best finish of ninth for Front Row Motorsports at Talladega Superspeedway.

He also earned a win, 10 top fives and 17 top 10s in Xfinity.