Toni Breidinger To Race at Daytona With TRICON Garage

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Talented prospect Toni Breidinger is coming back to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for TRICON Garage.

The 24 year old will take on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway in the season opener on Saturday, Feb. 17, the team announced via press release. She will drive the No. 1 Celsius Energy Drink Toyota Tundra.

The California native had three starts last season in the series, where she impressed with two top-20 finishes. In her debut, she was able to make history, becoming the highest finishing female driver in a first start by placing 15th at Kansas Speedway.

Breidinger is also set to chase her first ARCA Menards Series championship this year, as she is running the full schedule for Venturini Motorsports in that series for 2024.

She is coming off her best season to date in that series, collecting four top fives and seven top 10s in 13 races.