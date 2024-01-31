Mavis Sponsoring Denny Hamlin in Multiple Cup Races

Mavis Tires & Brakes is coming back to sponsor Denny Hamlin in several NASCAR Cup Series events, Joe Gibbs Racing announced Jan. 31.
The Mavis colors will adorn Hamlin’s No. 11 in eight races: Phoenix Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Richmond Raceway in March, Dover Motor Speedway in April, Charlotte Motor Speedway in May, Pocono Raceway in July, Atlanta Motor Speedway in September and Homestead-Miami Speedway in October.
“Our partnership with Mavis has been great for both sides,” Hamlin said in a team release. “Last season, we had a ton of success in the Mavis colors. It is always exciting to bring new partners into the sport and to be able to deliver on their investment. I’m looking forward to what we can do together this year.”
The company sponsored Hamlin in eight races in 2023, including his win at Pocono.
In total, Hamlin earned three wins, 14 top fives and 19 top 10s last season.
About the author
Joy joined Frontstretch in 2019 as a NASCAR DraftKings writer, expanding to news and iRacing coverage in 2020. She's currently an assistant editor while continuing to write daily fantasy and news articles. A California native, Joy was raised as a motorsports fan and started watching NASCAR extensively in 2001. She earned her B.A. degree in Liberal Studies at California State University Bakersfield in 2010.
