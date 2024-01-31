Entry List: 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

The entry list for the 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum has been released Jan. 31.
There are 36 drivers entered for the NASCAR Cup Series event, with just 23 drivers set to compete in the main race.
Some new faces in new places include Josh Berry in the No. 4 and Noah Gragson in the No. 10 for Stewart-Haas Racing.
For Rick Ware Racing, Kaz Grala will pilot the No. 15, while Justin Haley runs the No. 51.
Josh Williams will drive Kaulig Racing’s No. 16; he’s slated to run the full NASCAR Xfinity Series season for the team.
John Hunter Nemechek returns to Cup in the No. 42 of Legacy Motor Club.
Lastly, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar jump up from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series to pilot the Nos. 71 and 77, respectively, for Spire Motorsports.
Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Entry List
Coverage for the four 25-lap heat races is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. Then on Sunday, the Clash is set to run at 8 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.
