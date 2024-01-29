Josh Williams to Run Clash, Select Cup Races for Kaulig

Josh Williams will compete in the Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 4 and select Cup Series races for Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 car, the team announced on Jan. 29.

“Getting another opportunity in the Cup Series is humbling, especially with a team like Kaulig Racing,” Williams said. “I’ve been spending time in the sim with Team Chevy, and that’s been a huge help in getting comfortable and acclimated to the L.A. Coliseum. Short track racing is my background, and it doesn’t get much shorter than at The Clash. I’m ready for the challenge.”

“Josh has impressed us at Kaulig Racing with how quickly he’s gotten up to speed in sim testing, so we knew we needed to work together to get him in the No. 16 Cup car in Los Angeles,” team president Chris Rice said. “Alloy Employer Services’ enthusiasm to get involved with our Cup and Xfinity programs has made it easy to give this the green light, and we’re hopeful that there will be a handful of Cup starts with Josh, Alloy Employer Services, and Kaulig Racing this season.”

Williams, the new full-time driver of Kaulig’s No. 11 Xfinity car, will also compete in the second Cup race of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Feb. 25. Any further Cup races on his plate will be revealed at a later date.

In three prior Cup starts with Live Fast Motorsports in 2022, Williams scored a best finish of 25th on two occasions.