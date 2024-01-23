NASCAR Announces 2024 Dash 4 Cash, Triple Truck Challenge

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks
The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will have their in-season Dash 4 Cash and Triple Truck Challenge stints again in 2024, NASCAR announced Jan. 23.
The Xfinity Series’ four-race Dash 4 Cash will run for four weeks with events at Martinsville Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and Dover Motor Speedway.
The Truck Series’ three-event Triple Truck Challenge, meanwhile, will be contested at Charlotte Motor Speedway, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway and Nashville Superspeedway.
The Dash 4 Cash will allow four Xfinity regulars to win $100,000 per race, with Richmond Raceway setting the field of four who are eligible at Martinsville (each race will feature a new crop of drivers based on the top finishers from the previous week). The highest-finishing regular will win each prize.
With the Triple Truck Challenge, any series regular who wins will earn $50,000 at that event. If a driver wins two out of three, they get $150,000, and $500,000 will be awarded to a regular who sweeps all three.
About the author
Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years. At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
I hope that Corey heim will sweep the triple truck challenge this year and will win $500k for the team.