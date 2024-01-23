Race Weekend Central
Nascar Craftsman Truck Series

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

NASCAR Announces 2024 Dash 4 Cash, Triple Truck Challenge

Kevin Rutherford

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will have their in-season Dash 4 Cash and Triple Truck Challenge stints again in 2024, NASCAR announced Jan. 23.

The Xfinity Series’ four-race Dash 4 Cash will run for four weeks with events at Martinsville Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and Dover Motor Speedway.

The Truck Series’ three-event Triple Truck Challenge, meanwhile, will be contested at Charlotte Motor Speedway, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway and Nashville Superspeedway.

The Dash 4 Cash will allow four Xfinity regulars to win $100,000 per race, with Richmond Raceway setting the field of four who are eligible at Martinsville (each race will feature a new crop of drivers based on the top finishers from the previous week). The highest-finishing regular will win each prize.

With the Triple Truck Challenge, any series regular who wins will earn $50,000 at that event. If a driver wins two out of three, they get $150,000, and $500,000 will be awarded to a regular who sweeps all three.

1 Comment
Drew

I hope that Corey heim will sweep the triple truck challenge this year and will win $500k for the team.

