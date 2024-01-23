Kaz Grala Attempting Daytona 500 for FRM

Kaz Grala will attempt to qualify the No. 36 in the season-opening Daytona 500 in the NASCAR Cup Series for Front Row Motorsports, FRM announced Jan. 23.

Ruedebusch Development and Construction, an FRM sponsor that also represents Todd Gilliland, will support the effort.

“I have to thank Bob (Jenkins, FRM owner) and Carl (Ruedebusch) for this opportunity to return to the Daytona 500,” Grala said in a team release. “Qualifying is so unique for the 500 and it is the toughest challenge, mentally, on a driver and team as you prepare a car, qualify, and then race the 150. But I know the car we have will be fast, the Ford engine from Roush Yates Engines will be the best out there, and I am ready. I feel this is one of my best chances at the Daytona 500 with everyone involved.”

The No. 36 is a non-charted entry, meaning Grala will need to be one of the four open cars to make the field before the eventual 500.

He previously competed in the Daytona 500 in 2021 for Kaulig Racing, finishing 28th, and in 2022 for The Money Team Racing, finishing 26th.

Grala was previously announced for 25 appearances in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 15 throughout the season, starting with the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. His first non-exhibition start with the team is at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

RWR has not yet announced who will drive the No. 15 at Daytona International Speedway.

The No. 36 only has one start scheduled for now. FRM fields the Nos. 34 and 38 full time for Michael McDowell and Gilliland, respectively.

In 2023, Grala drove full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Sam Hunt Racing, earning two top fives and nine top 10s.

The No. 36 competed in the 2023 Daytona 500 with Zane Smith, finishing 13th.