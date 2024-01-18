Kyle Busch, RCR Announce Zone Sponsorship

Kyle Busch will be sponsored by zone premium nicotine pouches in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024, Richard Childress Racing announced Jan. 18.
The No. 8 will sport zone sponsorship in multiple races in 2024, starting with the season-opening Daytona 500.
“We are proud to forge a partnership in another new product category for NASCAR and are looking forward to helping zone build brand awareness and introduce adult nicotine consumers to their premium nicotine pouches,” Torrey Galida, president of RCR, said in a team release.
The rest of zone’s schedule on the No. 8 outside of Daytona International Speedway was not announced.
Busch returns to RCR for a second season in 2024. In 2023, he scored three wins, 10 top fives and 17 top 10s.
Can’t wait to see Kyle with ‘baccer juice running down his chin and spitting in a Rowdy can. Classy.Pop Pop’s been smokin’ some of the product.
Skoal baby.