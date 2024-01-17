Kaz Grala Running Part-Time Cup Schedule for Ware

Kaz Grala will drive the majority of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule for Rick Ware Racing, RWR announced Jan. 17.

Grala will pilot the No. 15 in 25 events in 2024, starting with the exhibition Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

He’ll follow with a start at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“Kaz Grala is a talented and tenacious driver who brings a lot to our race team,” Rick Ware said in a team release. “He has an incredible work ethic and leverages every opportunity to its full potential. He’s an asset inside and outside of the car who will help make our program better.”

“I’ve found myself as an underdog at each level of NASCAR, and I feel I thrive in that position,” Grala added. “It’s important to get the most out of the car on restarts and in the closing laps of a race, all while taking care of the equipment, and those are my strengths. I also like to be hands-on with the team during the week, involved in what the next step is to advance our program.”

Grala’s full schedule outside of the Clash and Atlanta was not revealed.

Billy Plourde will crew chief the effort.

Grala joins Justin Haley at RWR for 2024. Haley will pilot the No. 51 full time.

In 2023, Grala competed full time for Sam Hunt Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, earning two top fives and nine top 10s.

He has seven career Cup starts, the most recent coming in 2022. In those seven appearance, he’s earned two top 10s.