Wendy’s Sponsoring Shane van Gisbergen, Daniel Suarez in Select Cup & Xfinity Races

Wendy’s is partnering with Trackhouse Racing Team as a primary sponsor for Shane van Gisbergen and Daniel Suarez in select NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2024, the organization announced Jan. 16.

Wendy’s will be on van Gisbergen’s racecar in two Cup events, including Talladega Superspeedway in April.

It will also be a primary sponsor for van Gisbergen and Suarez in one Xfinity race each. Wendy’s will join Suarez in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway for a team yet to be announced.

“Wendy’s is an iconic brand! It is really cool to move to the U.S. and get to be a part of this partnership from the start,” van Gisbergen said in a team release. “Between my racing schedule and my planned road trips to get to see as much of the United States as possible, I know when I’m looking for a bite to eat on the road, I’ll be making a pit stop at Wendy’s. Racing in NASCAR is a dream, so it is really exciting to have a sponsor who is supporting that dream for me.”

Van Gisbergen, last year’s Chicago street course winner, is running the full Xfinity schedule for Kaulig Racing in addition to select Cup events.