Shane van Gisbergen Full Time in Xfinity for Kaulig, Running Partial Cup Schedule

Shane van Gisbergen is running the full NASCAR Xfinity Series season in 2024 for Kaulig Racing, Kaulig announced Dec. 13.

Van Gisbergen will drive the No. 97 in a partnership with Trackhouse Racing.

WeatherTech will sponsor the effort.

In addition to his full Xfinity slate, van Gisbergen will drive a minimum of seven races in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024, beginning at Circuit of the Americas and also including both races at Talladega Superspeedway and the events at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen International, the Chicago street course and the fall Las Vegas Motor Speedway date.

The release did not specify which team van Gisbergen will drive for in Cup between Kaulig and Trackhouse, though it’s assumed it will be with the latter.

“We know Shane will be incredibly competitive at the road course events in both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series, but we wanted to get him as much experience on NASCAR ovals as possible, so I am really excited about his 2024 schedule,” Trackhouse co-owner Justin Marks said in a team release. “Kaulig Racing has a history of winning in the Xfinity Series and as a fellow Chevrolet team, we are so thankful Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice see the potential in Shane that we see. The anticipation for this season is palpable.”

Added Kaulig’s Chris Rice: “We started our talks with Trackhouse about the possibility of putting SVG in a Xfinity car for a few races quite some time ago, and from there the talks evolved to discussions about how much it would cost to run a full season. Once we knew we had an open seat for next season, it became the perfect scenario to put him in the car. We partner with Trackhouse’s pit crew department, and with their key support from Chevrolet, it made teaming up an easy decision.”

Van Gisbergen roared onto the NASCAR scene in 2023 with a win in his Cup debut at Chicago. He also scored a 10th-place finish at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

He made an additional NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for Niece Motorsports, finishing 19th. It’s not yet known if van Gisbergen will contest any Truck races in 2024.

Van Gisbergen joins a Kaulig Xfinity lineup that also includes Josh Williams in the No. 11 and AJ Allmendinger in the No. 16.