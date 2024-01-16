Tanner Reif, Brandon Jones Running ARCA for Cook

Cook Racing Technologies will field Tanner Reif and Brandon Jones in multiple ARCA Menards Series races in 2024, Cook announced Jan. 16.

The No. 42 will be driven by Reif in eight events, starting with the combination event with the ARCA Menards Series West at Phoenix Raceway.

Jones, meanwhile, will pilot the No. 42 in three races.

The news comes after Reif tested a car for Cook at Daytona International Speedway last week, alongside Marco Andretti.

Reif has competed full time in the West Series the last two years, earning two wins, nine top fives and 16 top 10s.

Jones competes full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports, earning three top fives and 10 top 10s in the series last year. He last competed in ARCA in 2022.