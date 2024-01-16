Race Weekend Central
2023 ARCA West Evergreen Tanner Reif (Credit: Alika Jenner/ARCA Racing used with permission)

Photo: Alika Jenner/ARCA Racing used with permission

Tanner Reif, Brandon Jones Running ARCA for Cook

Kevin Rutherford

Cook Racing Technologies will field Tanner Reif and Brandon Jones in multiple ARCA Menards Series races in 2024, Cook announced Jan. 16.

The No. 42 will be driven by Reif in eight events, starting with the combination event with the ARCA Menards Series West at Phoenix Raceway.

Jones, meanwhile, will pilot the No. 42 in three races.

See also
Connor Zilisch Running NASCAR, ARCA, More for Trackhouse

The news comes after Reif tested a car for Cook at Daytona International Speedway last week, alongside Marco Andretti.

Reif has competed full time in the West Series the last two years, earning two wins, nine top fives and 16 top 10s.

Jones competes full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports, earning three top fives and 10 top 10s in the series last year. He last competed in ARCA in 2022.

About the author

Frontstretch.com

Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years. At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Share via
0
We'd like to hear from you, please comment.x
()
x