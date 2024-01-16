2024 Busch Light Clash Format Announced

The format for the 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is here.

NASCAR revealed Jan. 16 the 2024 format for the NASCAR Cup Series’ third visit to the makeshift track that kicks off the season.

The exhibition event will feature 23 cars in its main event, 22 from pre-race qualifying heat races and a 23rd reserved for the highest-finishing driver in 2023 points who hadn’t already made the field.

Those heat races — four in all — are set by the times each driver clocks in a practice session on Feb. 3, with drivers split into three practice groups. The heats will then be contested later that day — 25 laps for each race. The top five from each will advance to the main event.

On Feb. 4, a last-chance qualifier featuring all drivers who had not already advanced will be contested. The 75-lap event’s winner and runner-up finisher will make the the Clash.

The Clash itself is 150 laps long and will be contested on Feb. 4 as well.

In all races throughout the week, only green-flag laps will count. The heats and last-chance qualifier cannot end in overtime, while the Clash has to end under green-flag conditions.

Up to 40 teams can compete in the Clash, though since the event’s move to the Coliseum, only the 36 chartered teams have actually entered.

Practice and the heats will be broadcast Feb. 3 on FOX Sports 1, while the last-chance qualifier and Clash will be seen Feb. 4 on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.