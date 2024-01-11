Dollar Tree, Family Dollar Sponsoring Legacy, Jimmie Johnson Races Added

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have signed on for sponsorship of Legacy Motor Club’s NASCAR Cup Series team, Legacy announced Jan. 11.
The multi-year agreement with the brand involves all three cars the team currently operates.
The companies will sponsor full-time drivers Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek in multiple races in 2024, though the exact events were not announced.
In addition, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will sponsor the part-time entry for co-owner Jimmie Johnson at Dover Motor Speedway (April), Kansas Speedway (September) and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (October).
“What an exciting time for Legacy M.C. to team up with Dollar Tree and Family Dollar,” Johnson said in a team release. “We look forward to creating extensive visibility for these two iconic and beloved brands where we have so many fans in common.”
The announcement gives Johnson and the No. 84 six scheduled races for 2024. Previously, the team announced starts at Texas Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and the May Kansas event.
Jones earned one top five and seven top 10s with Legacy in 2023. Johnson made three starts that year, scoring a best finish of 31st at Daytona International Speedway. Nemechek joins the team from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he landed seven wins, 17 top fives and 24 top 10s in 2023 with Joe Gibbs Racing.
About the author
Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years. At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
To my mind Jimmie has already added three more races to his schedule for this year and with sponsorship from dollar tree/family dollar as well as advent health but I’m expecting that he will add a few more races to his schedule.