Dollar Tree, Family Dollar Sponsoring Legacy, Jimmie Johnson Races Added

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have signed on for sponsorship of Legacy Motor Club’s NASCAR Cup Series team, Legacy announced Jan. 11.

The multi-year agreement with the brand involves all three cars the team currently operates.

The companies will sponsor full-time drivers Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek in multiple races in 2024, though the exact events were not announced.

In addition, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will sponsor the part-time entry for co-owner Jimmie Johnson at Dover Motor Speedway (April), Kansas Speedway (September) and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (October).

“What an exciting time for Legacy M.C. to team up with Dollar Tree and Family Dollar,” Johnson said in a team release. “We look forward to creating extensive visibility for these two iconic and beloved brands where we have so many fans in common.”

The announcement gives Johnson and the No. 84 six scheduled races for 2024. Previously, the team announced starts at Texas Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and the May Kansas event.

Jones earned one top five and seven top 10s with Legacy in 2023. Johnson made three starts that year, scoring a best finish of 31st at Daytona International Speedway. Nemechek joins the team from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he landed seven wins, 17 top fives and 24 top 10s in 2023 with Joe Gibbs Racing.