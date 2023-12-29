Ty Dillon Driving Trucks for Rackley

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Ty Dillon will run the full 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season for Rackley WAR, Rackley announced Dec. 29.

Dillon will compete in the No. 25 with sponsorship from Rackley Roofing in 16 races.

“We are excited to announce Ty Dillon as the driver for Rackley WAR in the NASCAR Truck Series.” co-owner Willie Allen said in a release. “Ty’s exceptional talent is a perfect fit for our team as we elevate our engineering and technological capabilities to new heights.”

Added Dillon, “I’m excited to go back to the Truck Series and compete in the series that got it all started for me. I have a lot of good memories from earlier in my career with winning races and poles, and our goal is to create more this season.

“Rackley WAR has built a solid foundation and it’s an honor to be a part of taking them to the winning level they want to be at. I’m very appreciative of this opportunity and ready to get started in Daytona.”

Dillon moves to the Truck Series from the NASCAR Cup Series. He drove the No. 77 for Spire Motorsports in 2023, scoring a best finish of 11th at Daytona International Speedway.

In 58 Truck starts since 2011, Dillon has three wins, 20 top fives and 36 top 10s, including a runner-up finish in points in 2013. He last competed in the series in 2021, when he ran the season finale at Phoenix Raceway for Bret Holmes Racing.

The Rackley No. 25 was mostly driven by Matt DiBenedetto in 2023 before he left the team with three races to go. The team earned three top fives and 13 top 10s in 2023 between DiBenedetto and Chandler Smith.