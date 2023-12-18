Allison Family Home of 60-Plus Years For Sale

HUEYTOWN, Ala. — A key part of NASCAR history is now on the market.

The property where NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Allison and his sons Davey and Clifford not only lived but also prepared many racecars out of is now for sale. Located in Hueytown, Ala., the property features roughly five acres, two homes, two large two-story garage structures and a pond. To view the listing, click here.

Bobby Allison and wife Judy moved there in 1969 and raised their four kids. The garages served as the place where Bobby ran his short track cars out of as well as some of his occasional NASCAR Cup Series driver/owner efforts. When Davey’s career got going, his NASCAR Xfinity Series team operated out of one of the garages.

When Bobby Allison moved to the Charlotte area in the early 2000s, he left the Hueytown property to daughter Bonnie, who raised her own family there. Frontstretch‘s Michael Massie and Jared Haas recently traveled to Hueytown to tour the Allison property and talk to Bonnie.