AJ Allmendinger Back in Xfinity With Kaulig

AJ Allmendinger has returned to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing for 2024, Kaulig announced Dec. 7.

Allmendinger will drive the No. 16, marking a return to the car he piloted in the series before 2023, when he sported the number for the team in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“We feel AJ returning full time to our Xfinity Series program gives us the best chance to continue growing our organization as a whole,” team president Chris Rice said in a release. “He’s passionate, he’s aggressive and he pushes us to keep getting better. We’re excited to see what we can accomplish in the 2024 season on both the Xfinity and Cup side.”

“My plans for 2024 have always been whatever Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice think is best for the team,” Allmendinger added. “We’ve got work to do on both our Xfinity and Cup side as we continue to grow but I think we are putting ourselves in the best position to keep improving.

“With Josh Williams coming on board, it’ll be fun to learn each other’s driving styles and work together as teammates on Saturdays. I’m excited to be a part everything we’re working on at Kaulig Racing and see what we can get done next season.”

Allmendinger drove the No. 16 full time in Xfinity in 2021 and 2022, earning 10 wins, 35 top fives and 50 top 10s.

He also won two races and scored four top fives and five top 10s in five Xfinity starts for the team in 2023.

His main job last year was in the Cup Series, where he scored a win, four top fives and seven top 10s.

Kaulig has not yet announced who Allmendinger’s Cup replacement will be.

He joins an Xfinity program that also includes Josh Williams in the No. 11. The team’s No. 10, which ran full time in 2023 with a variety of drivers, has not yet had its status announced.