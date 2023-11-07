Former Cup Owner Leo Jackson Dead at 90

Former NASCAR Cup Series team owner and crew chief Leo Jackson Jr. has died. He was 90.

Jackson’s passing was confirmed via a listing on the Groce Funeral Home website in Arden, N.C. According to the entry, Jackson died Nov. 6.

Jackson, alongside brother Richard Jackson, formed Jackson Bros. Motorsports in 1985. After Richard departed to form his own team, Precision Products Racing, in 1990, the team operated as Leo Jackson Motorsports, doing so until Andy Petree purchased the operation for 1997.

The team fielded a variety of drivers through the years, including Phil Parsons, Benny Parsons and Robert Pressley. But its most successful pairing came with Harry Gant, whose Skoal-sponsored No. 33 landed nine wins with Jackson as owner between 1989 and 1992.

Phil Parsons added an additional win for the team in 1988.