Ryan Blaney held off all comers, besides Ross Chastain, and outdueled NASCAR Cup Series championship competitors Kyle Larson, William Byron and Christopher Bell en route to the title on Sunday (Nov. 5) at Phoenix Raceway.
Adam Cheek is joined by Danny Peters from the Arizona desert for an extended version of the podcast, where they break down Blaney’s path to a title, Kevin Harvick‘s final race, how the weekend unfolded overall and more.
