Through the Gears: Phoenix Betting Preview

As NASCAR heads to Phoenix Raceway for the final race of the 2023 season, one NASCAR Cup Series driver will be crowned champion. Your weekly host, Mark Harris, is joined by one of the best data analysts in the industry, Ryan with iFantasyRace.

To kick off the episode, Ryan gives some insight into all things iFantasyRace.

It’s only fitting that the first topic of conversation is the four championship-eligible drivers. The two give their opinion on how to bet the four drivers, as well as who ultimately will come out on top.

As the focus is on the contenders vying for a trophy, the betting markets are wide open for the best of the rest.

Harris then gives out his best bet in a market that the books are giving extremely generous odds because of the unique outright market in the championship race.

