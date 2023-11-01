Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Frontstretch‘s Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Mike Neff are joined by TSJSports’ Peter Stratta and they discuss the improvements the Next Gen saw at Martinsville Speedway and whether it was enough.
They then dive into the feud between Sheldon Creed and Richard Childress Racing after the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville saw Creed and teammate Austin Hill tangle late.
The quartet then talk the youth movement of the NASCAR Cup Series after four driver under the age of 35 made the Championship 4. Has there been a changing of the guard, or will the older drivers strike back? Which leads to the topic of whether or not this year was Denny Hamlin‘s last chance at that elusive championship.
Finally, in the YouTube portion of the show, the four guys take a look at the 23XI Racing-Star Wars crossover that is happening this weekend at Phoenix Raceway, including a commercial featuring Bubba Wallace and Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill. They then give what their dream crossover would be between NASCAR and pop culture.
Listen here or on all podcast platforms.
About the author
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.