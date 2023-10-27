Moose Re-Ups With Ross Chastain for 2024, ’25

The Moose Fraternity will continue to serve as a primary sponsor for Ross Chastain on the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Cup Series, the team announced Oct. 27.

The fraternity will sponsor the team in four Cup aces in both 2024 and 2025.

“It has been so fun to have a continued relationship with the Moose Fraternity. Several of the members have become like family which is unique when it comes to a partnership,” Chastain said in a team release. “Not only do I have the opportunity to meet members but it’s fun to talk to people about becoming a member of the fraternity. It’s a passionate group that cares about their community and making it a better place.”

Chastain is a member of the fraternity and regularly visits Moose lodges around the country.

This year, Chastain has already been eliminated from the championship at this point but is returning to Martinsville Speedway for the Xfinity 500 with an updated Moose paint scheme. He is currently 10th in points with one win, nine top fives and 13 top 10s on the year.