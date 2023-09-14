Bringing the Heat: Adam Stern Breaks Down NASCAR Silly Season

On this week’s episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen has a chat with Sports Business Journal‘s Adam Stern about NASCAR Silly Season, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and an early look ahead on what the NASCAR Netflix show will look like.

Stephen Stumpf then joins Nolen to talk about the latest headlines in NASCAR, including getting rid of stage cautions for the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, and they speculate on what the upcoming announcement for Kaulig Racing will be for its Cup future.

For the sound bite of the week, the guys listen to Chris Gabehart, crew chief for Denny Hamlin, on not being able to capitalize on having the fastest car at Kansas Speedway.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

