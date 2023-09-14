Race Weekend Central
Bringing the Heat: Adam Stern Breaks Down NASCAR Silly Season

Bryan NolenStephen Stumpf

On this week’s episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen has a chat with Sports Business Journal‘s Adam Stern about NASCAR Silly Season, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and an early look ahead on what the NASCAR Netflix show will look like.

Stephen Stumpf then joins Nolen to talk about the latest headlines in NASCAR, including getting rid of stage cautions for the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, and they speculate on what the upcoming announcement for Kaulig Racing will be for its Cup future.

For the sound bite of the week, the guys listen to Chris Gabehart, crew chief for Denny Hamlin, on not being able to capitalize on having the fastest car at Kansas Speedway.

Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Stephen Stumpf is the NASCAR Content Director for Frontstretch, and his weekly columns include “Stat Sheet” and “4 Burning Questions.” Stephen also writes commentary, contributes weekly to the “Bringing the Heat” podcast and is frequently at the track for on-site coverage. A native of Texas, Stephen began following NASCAR at age 9 after attending his first race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Follow on Twitter @stephen_stumpf.

