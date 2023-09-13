Here’s Who’s Performing & Appearing at Bristol

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

This is one of the greatest times to be a NASCAR fan during the season. A jam-packed, tripleheader weekend of action will commence on Thursday night at the legendary Bristol Motor Speedway.

A fan favorite on the schedule, Bristol is the host of a playoff race for all three series this week. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series kicks off the Round of 8 with a championship spot potentially on the line. NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers begin their quest for the title on Friday night. Last but certainly not least is the Bass Pro Shops Night Race for the NASCAR Cup Series, serving as the finale to the Round of 16, with four drivers’ championship hopes to be dashed after the race.

Bristol is always full of entertainment and action. Let’s see who will be making stops this weekend.

TV Broadcast: Cup drivers will compete in the final scheduled night race of the season on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

On Friday, Sept. 15, the Xfinity race will commence at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA, where Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his return to the track. That will be preceded by the Truck race on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

Driver Introductions: One of the most unique driver introduction sessions in NASCAR will continue with “Let’s Get Ready to Rumble” deliverer Michael Buffer returning for driver intros. Each driver will also walk out to the song of their choice.

Special Guests: 16-time Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest champion Joey Chestnut will bring his appetite to Thunder Valley, participating in a wing eating contest on Saturday. Chestnut will make several appearances around the track.

2004 Cup champion Kurt Busch will also be a guest of honor at the track. Busch, who recently announced his retirement from Cup racing, won six races at Bristol, including his first career win in 2002. Bristol will be commemorating the 20-year anniversary of the 45-year-old’s first night race win at the track in 2003.

Trackside Live: Trackside Live with Kenny Wallace and John Roberts returns to the track, taking place in the Food City Fan Zone Stage at 4 p.m. prior to the Cup race. Chestnut and select drivers will appear on the stage during the show.

Pre-Race Concert: Country band Midland will perform the pre-race concert prior to the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The group boasts two top three Country Airplay singles at Billboard.

A foam party will take place after the Truck race, hosted by DJ Sterl the Pearl. Country artist Tim Dugger will perform after the Food City 300 on Friday.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article