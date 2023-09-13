On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Dalton Hopkins discuss the future of the newly reinstated Noah Gragson.

Could Gragson be racing for Kaulig Racing in 2024?

Also, the crew react to the news of stage-break cautions returning to road courses and discuss Martin Truex Jr.‘s playoff bubble situation heading into the cutoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Finally, in a YouTube exclusive video, with the Bristol Night Race on the horizon this weekend, the boys talk about their favorite Bristol Night Race moments.

Listen here or on all podcast platforms.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article