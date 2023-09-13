Race Weekend Central
Happy Hour wide, Jared Haas Graphic

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Happy Hour: Noah Gragson Returns … But Where To?

Dalton HopkinsTrey LyleMichael Massie

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Dalton Hopkins discuss the future of the newly reinstated Noah Gragson.

Could Gragson be racing for Kaulig Racing in 2024?

See also
Noah Gragson Reinstated By NASCAR

Also, the crew react to the news of stage-break cautions returning to road courses and discuss Martin Truex Jr.‘s playoff bubble situation heading into the cutoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Finally, in a YouTube exclusive video, with the Bristol Night Race on the horizon this weekend, the boys talk about their favorite Bristol Night Race moments.

Listen here or on all podcast platforms.

About the author

image0 (9)

Dalton Hopkins began writing for Frontstretch in April 2021. Currently, he is the lead writer for the weekly Thinkin' Out Loud column and one of our lead reporters. Beforehand, he wrote for IMSA shortly after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2019. Simultaneously, he also serves as a First Lieutenant in the US Army.

Follow Dalton on Twitter @PitLaneLT

Michael.Massie-113x150

Michael Massie is a writer for Frontstretch. Massie, a Richmond, Va. native, has been a NASCAR superfan since childhood, when he frequented races at Richmond International Raceway. Massie is a lover of short track racing and travels around to the ones in his region. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Share this article

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x