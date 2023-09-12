Noah Gragson Reinstated By NASCAR

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Noah Gragson has been reinstated by NASCAR after being indefinitely suspended back in August, NASCAR announced Sept. 12.

According to NASCAR, Gragson has completed diversity and inclusion training.

Gragson was suspended after favoriting a meme on social media that was deemed insensitive. Shortly after the incident was made public on Aug. 5, the Legacy Motor Club driver was suspended by the team, and shortly after by NASCAR. Gragson then requested his release from the team on Aug. 10.

Future plans for Gragson have not been announced.

NASCAR’s weekly penalty report also announced a one-race suspension and $10,000 fine for Jeff Stankiewicz, Sheldon Creed‘s crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, for two loose lug nuts found at Kansas Speedway.

Austin Hill and Jeb Burton‘s teams were also fined $5,000 for one loose lug nut each.

Infractions regarding the triangular filler panels in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series were given to the teams of Kaden Honeycutt (Young’s Motorsports) and Colby Howard (CR7 Motorsports) after Kansas, and Young’s was also fined $2,500 for a loose lug nut on Spencer Boyd‘s truck.

