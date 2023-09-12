NASCAR Bringing Back Stage Cautions for ROVAL

Stage cautions will return to road courses when NASCAR heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL on Oct. 8, Elton Sawyer, NASCAR’s senior vp of competition, announced via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Sept. 12.

Additionally, there will be an adjusted restart zone to go with the stage cautions.

Series officials had elected to remove stage cautions for road courses ahead of the 2023 season while still awarding stage points at the end of stages.

An adjusted restart zone was also used at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course with single-file restarts at the Chicago street course.

🚨 #NASCAR’s Elton Sawyer tells #TMDNASCAR stage cautions will return in a few weeks for the @CLTMotorSpdwy ROVAL & the restart zone will be adjusted.



🗣️ “We want to make sure that throughout the playoffs […] we were officiating the same way.”



What do you think of the move? pic.twitter.com/qPjXKpaxua — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) September 12, 2023

Sawyer said the change is meant to make officiating during the playoffs uniform across all races.

“I’m sure the question from our fans and even our competitors is why do that now,” Sawyer said. “One reason is that we want to make sure that throughout the playoff … we wanted to make sure that we were officiating across the board the same way. Now we will be, all of our races will have a caution stage break.”

